Panattoni completes strategic freehold sale of Poyle 80 to Davies Turner

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has completed the freehold sale of Poyle 80 to Davies Turner the leading worldwide logistics and freight forwarding solutions provider. Davies Turner already have operations around Heathrow but this acquisition will enable them to own a critical asset as a strategic long-term investment as well as providing the opportunity to optimise their operations in a high specification future proof facility.

Poyle 80 is a speculatively developed mid box logistics facility located close to Heathrow Airport, the UK’s number one air freight gateway and a critical distribution corridor for West London and the wider South East. The building provides modern, efficient space well suited to air freight and time sensitive logistics operations being located 1km from the Heathrow Cargo Terminal entrance, and continues Panattoni’s strategy of delivering future proofed assets in supply constrained markets.

The sale demonstrates Panattoni’s ability to originate, consent, deliver, and transact high quality developments at speed. Panattoni acquired the site at the end of May 2023, secured planning permission in December 2023, and delivered speculative construction through 2024 and 2025. The freehold sale completed in December 2025, meaning the entire process from acquisition to completion took just over 2.5 years.

The transaction is also a further endorsement of Panattoni’s commitment to West London, evidenced by the recent acquisition of the former Symmonds and Hawker site on the North Feltham Industrial site which become Panattoni Park Heathrow. Panattoni continues to identify and bring forward prime logistics land in the region, responding to occupier demand for well located, high specification space with strong sustainability credentials.

Tony Watkins, Head of Development South East and London at Panattoni, said:

“It was great to work with Davies Turner on such a complex transaction. Their commitment to the deal and the proactive way in which they approached every stage made the process a pleasure. I wish them every success as they expand their operations at Poyle 80.

“This is an excellent new facility that will support more sustainable operations. Panattoni remains committed to the West London market and will continue to source high quality sites like Poyle 80 that offer customers the flexibility they need to grow.”

