Panattoni Secures Northampton Site for £75m Brackmills Logistics Development

Panattoni has expanded its UK logistics pipeline with the acquisition of a 15-acre site at Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton, where it intends to deliver a speculative warehouse scheme with a gross development value of around £75 million. The site, formerly the Baxters Healthcare National Distribution Centre on Salthouse Road, will be redeveloped into a single 340,000 sq ft logistics unit known as Brackmills 340.

A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2026, with construction scheduled to start in 2028. Panattoni said the decision to bring the scheme forward speculatively reflects sustained demand in one of the UK’s most established logistics markets.

Gregg Titley, Head of Development for the East and West Midlands at Panattoni, described the Brackmills opportunity as a rare chance to deliver a prime, high-quality facility in a market characterised by limited available supply. He said the site’s strategic position, strong transport links, and capacity for flexible design will appeal to both national and regional occupiers seeking sustainable, efficient accommodation.

Panattoni highlighted the scheme’s planned ESG features as a key component of its offer, with the building expected to meet high environmental performance standards. The company has continued to expand its footprint across the Midlands in response to growing occupier interest in modern, well-connected distribution space.

CBRE advised Panattoni on the acquisition.

