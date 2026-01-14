Planning approved for landmark Joseph’s Well student tower in Leeds + McLaren Construction Yorkshire and North East appointed as main contractor

J Pullan & Sons has secured planning approval and appointed McLaren Construction Yorkshire and North East as main contractor for the Joseph’s Well student tower, launching a bold new chapter for the historic site.

Full planning consent has been granted for a major new purpose-built student accommodation scheme at Joseph’s Well in Leeds city centre, marking the most significant transformation of the estate in over 45 years.

The 14-storey development, known as The Tower, will deliver 256 high-quality student bedrooms in a mix of studios and cluster apartments, alongside premium communal and amenity spaces designed to support student wellbeing, collaboration and long-term operational performance.

Christophe Demoulin, Contracts Manager at Pullans, said:

“This consent marks a major milestone for Pullans. The Tower is the single largest investment in our 140-year history and reflects our long-term commitment to Joseph’s Well and the city of Leeds.”

Alongside McLaren Construction Yorkshire and North East, the wider project team comprises Cunniff Design as architect, FutureServ as MEP consultant, Orion Fire as fire consultant, Roscoe as civil and structural engineer, and RBA as quantity surveyor and employer’s agent.

Andrew Beaumont, Managing Director at McLaren Construction Yorkshire and North East, said:

“This appointment represents a pivotal milestone for our Yorkshire and North East region and reinforces our strategic commitment to building a sustainable and relationship-driven business. With our broad experience and skilled team, we are well placed to deliver this landmark project for Pullans in the heart of Leeds city centre.”

Located within walking distance of the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and the city centre, the scheme responds to Leeds’ growing demand for professionally managed, high-quality student living, helping to support the city’s continued status as one of the UK’s leading university destinations.

Designed with sustainability at its heart, the building will incorporate modern, energy-efficient systems and a carefully balanced mix of social, study and relaxation spaces, enhancing the student experience while making a positive contribution to the wider Joseph’s Well estate and surrounding neighbourhood.

Patrick Evers, Director at Cunniff Design, added:

“We have been involved with this project from the very start, so it is incredibly rewarding to see our vision one step closer to being realised on site. Its efficient, contextual approach and commitment to technical innovation and build quality make it a fitting addition to the long history of this important site.”

Joseph’s Well has played an important role in Leeds’ business landscape for nearly half a century. Acquired by Pullans in 1979, the former factory and mill was first converted into office space before a purpose-built headquarters was developed for Hammond Suddards in 1990. This latest phase represents a significant diversification of uses for the estate – the first major change since its original conversion some 45 years ago – signalling an exciting new chapter for this iconic Leeds destination.

