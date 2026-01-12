PTSG strengthens Scottish footprint with lightning protection acquisition

Premier Technical Services Group has expanded its lightning protection operations with the acquisition of Earth Tech LPS Ltd, strengthening its presence in the Scottish market.

PTSG provides a wide range of specialist building compliance and safety services across the UK, including lightning protection testing and inspection. The group already describes itself as the UK’s largest provider in this sector, and the latest acquisition is aimed at building greater scale and density in a key growth region.

Earth Tech LPS, headquartered near Edinburgh, was founded more than 25 years ago and delivers testing and inspection services to a diverse client base spanning public sector estates, infrastructure assets and commercial property. Its operations are supported by long-term maintenance contracts, providing recurring work and established customer relationships.

Lightning protection services sit within PTSG’s Electrical Services division, which is overseen by managing director Mark Mitchell. Following the acquisition, Earth Tech LPS will be integrated into PTSG’s existing lightning protection testing and inspection team.

The business will continue to be led operationally by director Craig Finney, who has managed this area of activity for more than 15 years. The former owners of Earth Tech LPS will also remain with the business for a handover and integration period to ensure continuity for clients and staff.

Paul Teasdale, co-founder and chairman of PTSG, said the acquisition represents a high-quality addition to the group’s operations. He said Earth Tech LPS brings strong technical capability, a skilled engineering workforce and a loyal customer base that complement PTSG’s existing lightning protection services. Teasdale added that Scotland is a strategically important market for the group and that the deal enhances operational leverage while supporting continued organic growth.

Chief executive Greg Ward said the group’s approach to acquisitions is centred on continuity, integration and long-term value creation. He said PTSG is looking forward to welcoming the Earth Tech LPS team and continuing to strengthen what it sees as the UK’s leading lightning protection testing and inspection platform.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals