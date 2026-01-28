Mears will work on 11,500 homes across west-central Birmingham

Birmingham City Council is overhauling the way its council housing is maintained, appointing a new group of contractors to take responsibility for long-term repairs and investment across the city.

From July 2026, Equans, Wates and Mears will deliver day-to-day repairs, planned maintenance and improvement works across around 60,000 council homes. The appointments form part of a new 10-year framework arrangement, split across four city regions and potentially worth up to £3bn, with an option to extend for a further five years.

Under the new framework, Equans will retain one of the three lots it previously held, while Wates has emerged as the largest winner, securing two lots with a combined value of up to £1.75bn over the life of the contracts. Mears completes the new trio of delivery partners.

Willmott Dixon-owned Fortem, which has provided housing maintenance services in south Birmingham for 18 years, will exit the programme when its current contract ends this summer.

The contracts cover a broad range of services, including responsive repairs, kitchen and bathroom replacements, wider planned maintenance programmes and the preparation of empty homes ready for new tenants.

Birmingham City Council said the new delivery model has been shaped by extensive tenant feedback and is intended to provide a more flexible, responsive and modern service. A key feature will be the introduction of a fully digitised repairs journey, giving tenants clearer communication around planned works, timeframes and any changes to appointments, as well as greater ability to rearrange visits.

New digital systems will also be used to monitor the condition of homes more effectively and support programmes to improve energy efficiency, helping to make properties warmer and cheaper to heat.

Councillor Nicky Brennan, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said the new contracts represent a reset in how repairs and maintenance are delivered and monitored. She added that tenants should see improved communication, more responsive services and continued investment in kitchens, bathrooms and energy efficiency measures across the council’s housing stock.

