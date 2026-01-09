Rangeford Villages Appoint New Head of Construction, Mark Hurdley

As Rangeford Villages continues to expand its award-winning retirement villages for the over 60s, the company has appointed a new Head of Construction to support its ongoing growth.

Mark Hurdley will play an important role in leading development while ensuring the highest standards of quality are maintained. He will focus on enhancing design management and improving the overall customer experience across the entire portfolio.

Rangeford Villages remains committed to delivering outstanding residences and thoughtfully designed villages to create vibrant, supportive communities, consistently putting its owners at the heart of everything it does.

As the expansion continues, with several new villages set to open, Mark Hurdley brings a seasoned construction and development leadership background, with more than 30 years of experience delivering landmark projects across multiple sectors. Combining strategic vision with operational excellence to achieve award-winning results, Mark has managed budgets ranging from £10 million to over £250 million, overseen full project lifecycles, and led multidisciplinary teams to deliver nationally recognised schemes. Mark prides himself on his collaborative leadership style, whilst driving improvements in design management, customer experience, safety leadership and quality. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Mark continues to shape developments that set new benchmarks for quality and performance, an approach he now brings to Rangeford Villages, making him an ideal fit for the role during this significant period of growth.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mark expresses;

“I’m thrilled to be joining Rangeford at such a pivotal moment in its journey. As the business expands its impressive portfolio, I look forward to collaborating with the award-winning team to create more beautiful and inspiring retirement villages that continue to empower owners to sustain an active and independent lifestyle.”

Mark will play a key role in supporting the company’s continued growth, overseeing construction delivery, leading project teams, and working closely with the Executive Team to uphold the highest standards and enhance project performance across existing Rangeford Villages, and those currently in development.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to Rangeford Villages at a key time for the business,” said Ryan Fairbairn, Managing Director at Rangeford Developments. “Mark brings a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality residential and mixed-use developments, and his expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow our construction capability and deliver exceptional retirement living communities. His appointment reinforces our commitment to quality, sustainability and excellence across every stage of our developments.”

Offering contemporary, integrated retirement communities, Rangeford Villages provide beautiful residences designed with the needs of those aged 60 and over in mind, promoting independent living and a high-quality lifestyle. The villages’ award-winning portfolio features Wadswick Green, Homewood Grove, Mickle Hill, Siddington Park, and the newest addition, Strawberry Fields, which opened this year in the Cambridgeshire countryside.

Communal facilities may include swimming pools, sauna, steam room, gym, spa, hair salon, as well as a village greenspace with croquet, boules, putting lawns and outdoor dining areas. Each village prioritises wellness and access to leisure, social, and recreational activities for their owners and the wider community. For those who need it, the village’s domiciliary care agency ‘Rangeford Care’ offers 24/7 in-house support through tailored packages.

With events held throughout the year, each village fosters welcoming, friendly communities that residents and the wider public can enjoy, making Rangeford Villages an integrated part of the local area.

Interested buyers can visit www.rangefordvillages.co.uk

