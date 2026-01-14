ROCKWOOL broadens industry education offering with launch of new Training Academy

ROCKWOOL UK has launched a national Training Academy for construction and building safety professionals at its West Midlands global centre of excellence for fire-stopping.

The purpose-built Academy will deliver best practice learning and practical, hands-on training around the use and application of its products for construction professionals, including specifiers, installers and fire engineers, as well as estate managers from the public and private sectors.

With fire-stopping courses beginning in January and further topics being added through 2026, the state-of-the-art training facility will provide industry professionals with expert-led practical sessions as well as specification and installation guidance to support high-quality building performance, compliance and safety.

The one-day fire-stopping course has been flexibly designed so it can be delivered specifically to meet the attendee’s level of experience, whether they be a novice, intermediate or advanced professional.

Ben Peach, Product and Technical Solutions Director at ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said: “Designed by ROCKWOOL’s in-house experts, the Training Academy will provide guidance and hands-on experience to help people make informed choices around building design and performance. It provides a dedicated environment to strengthen technical knowledge and develop practical experience of working with ROCKWOOL products.”

Nick Wilson, Managing Director of ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said: “As the industry continues to adapt to the changes brought about by the Building Safety Act, ROCKWOOL is committed to supporting best practice and our education and training initiatives are key to that. We’re very pleased to deepen this commitment with the launch of the Training Academy and looking forward to welcoming partners to our flagship facility at Hams Hall.”

Organisations can now register their interest in attending a course, or sign up to receive updates as new courses are introduced via the Training Academy’s online hub. To find out more about ROCKWOOL’s other education and training materials, go to https://www.rockwool.com/uk/education-and-training/training-academy/

