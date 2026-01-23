Vistry and Citizen partner to build 60 affordable family homes in Oldbury

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has joined forces with housing association Citizen, to deliver 60 much-needed affordable family homes in Oldbury, marking a significant step forward in addressing local housing needs.

The development, located on Titford Road, will transform a previously vacant site into a vibrant new community, offering a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes. The project is designed to provide high-quality, affordable housing for families in the area, supporting Sandwell Council’s ambitions for sustainable growth and regeneration.

Michael Moore, Managing Director of Vistry North West Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Citizen on this development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but will protect wildlife and ecology whilst bringing investment for services into the area.

“We’re excited to be a part of Oldbury’s growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed affordable homes which will help meet the significant housing shortage in the area and create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Nick Byrne, Executive Director of Development at Citizen, said: “We’re excited to be working with Vistry on another development in the West Midlands which will provide 60 affordable homes.

“Our plans for the Titford Road site will transform a vacant area and bring it back into use by building affordable homes for people on the housing lists.

“We’re committed to building homes that meet the needs of our communities, and we look forward to seeing work start on this site soon.”

The scheme, which received planning permission in April 2025, has been developed in line with Natural England guidance, ensuring ecological protection and enhancement. Key features include the retention and improvement of the site’s watercourse, the creation of green buffer zones with native planting, and the introduction of new public green spaces, supporting Sandwell Council’s goals for sustainable placemaking.

The partnership between Vistry and Citizen is expected to bring wider economic benefits to the region, including job creation and investment in local services.

