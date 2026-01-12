Winvic appointed to deliver landmark 1.3M SQ FT national distribution centre

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been appointed by Prologis to deliver a new national distribution centre for Marks & Spencer (M&S) at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Spanning 1.3 million sq ft, the scheme represents a £340 million investment in M&S’s food supply chain and forms a key part of the company’s strategy to double the size of its food business.

The development combines temperature-controlled storage, advanced automated fulfilment, returns and recycling operations, and dedicated office space.

Over the 52-week build programme, Winvic will construct two Low Carbon single-storey warehouses which include multi-storey office accommodation, a security hub linked via a pedestrian bridge and Vehicle Maintenance Unit.

Infrastructure works comprise an intensive soil nailing to strengthen the embankment to the M1, earthworks, access roads, footpaths and a bridleway bridge. External works include a gatehouse, service yards, HGV and car parking spaces, hardstanding’s drainage and landscaping.

On completion, the new facility will be fully electric, with embodied carbon reduced and assessed through Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) in line with RICS Whole Life Carbon Methodology Edition 2 and the UKGBC Framework Definition. The building is expected to be the largest in the world to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification while also targeting an EPC A+ rating.

Sustainable features include a large-scale rooftop photovoltaic array, EV charging, energy-saving technologies that will further reduce annual operational emissions and extensive use of recycled materials.

In alignment with Prologis’ Social Value Charter and the National TOMs (Themes, Outcomes, Measures) framework, Winvic is delivering an Employment and Skills Plan designed to create meaningful opportunities and a positive impact in the local community. Winvic is working with Prologis on a National Construction Skills Programme, in partnership with Northampton-based social enterprise Goodwill Solutions, to support individuals facing challenges to develop skills and gain sustainable employment.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Logistics and Data Centres at Winvic, said: ‘Winvic is well placed to deliver large-scale projects that expand our temperature controlled and cold store portfolio. Being selected by our long-standing client Prologis as the construction partner on this landmark distribution facility is a significant achievement for the Winvic team.

“Our experience in delivering complex large-scale industrial and logistics projects that are designed to meet the highest sustainability standards positions us perfectly to deliver this industry-leading facility for M&S. It’s a special project due to its Low Carbon in Construction credentials and BREEAM Outstanding target and we’re utilising a stage 2 Building Information Model (BIM) to its full potential to assist with this goal.”

This latest milestone takes Prologis’ leased or committed space at DIRFT to over 75%, reinforcing the site’s role as one of the UK’s most mature intermodal logistics hubs.

The scheme is expected to support over 2,000 jobs, with approximately 1,000 permanent roles once operational, covering driving, logistics, and more technical roles such as automation technicians.

Paul Weston, Regional Head at Prologis UK, said: “Prologis is pleased to have appointed Winvic as our construction partner to deliver this complex large-scale logistics projects designed to meet the highest environmental standards. This development enables a future-fit supply chain for M&S and brings lasting economic value to the Midlands — through skilled jobs, resilient infrastructure and investment in one of the UK’s most important logistics locations.”

