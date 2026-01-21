Winvic establishes Data Centres as fourth core sector

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has announced its expansion into the Data Centre market.

Building on 25 years of proven delivery, Winvic will now deliver purpose-built, resilient, and scalable data centre solutions to meet growing market demand, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence and supporting the digital economy.

Data Centres is Winvic’s fourth core sector, sitting alongside Industrial & Logistics, Multi-room, and Civils & Infrastructure.

As a Tier 1 partner of the UK’s most complex industrial and infrastructure developments, Winvic has built an enviable record of disciplined delivery and the highest standards of quality. Its move into the Data Centre market is part of its ongoing growth and diversification, bringing its core values and expertise to a rapidly expanding market.

Danny Cross, Director – Head of Data Centre Delivery at Winvic

Danny Cross, Director – Head of Data Centre Delivery at Winvic, said: “Over the last eighteen months we have focused on developing our supply chain, upskilling our teams and recruiting new expertise. Working alongside specialist MEP partners, we’re combining civil engineering scale and management with technical precision to deliver data centres designed for uptime, resilience, and scalability.

“This marks a significant milestone in Winvic’s evolution as we expand into one of the fastest-growing construction sectors whilst maintaining our commitment to quality, collaboration, and excellence.”

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Logistics and Data Centres at Winvic, said: “Our entry into the Data Centre market is a natural evolution of our capabilities as these developments share similar attributes to buildings we’ve been specialising in for over 25 years. Our proven delivery of large-scale and complex industrial and logistics projects, rigorous safety and quality standards through our ‘Doing It Right’ culture, and a collaborative approach gives us a strong advantage. “

