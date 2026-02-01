1.5 million new homes is unachievable according to public sector survey

Less than 1% believe the government’s target to build 1.5m new homes is achievable with current policy measures

60% describe availability of funding for housing projects as insufficient

Biggest barriers to delivering more homes identified as land availability and developer project expectations

54% support a balanced mix to use of brownfield and green belt, 33% favouring ‘brownfield first’ and only 3% pushing green belt as a priority

PUBLIC SERVANTS on the front line of housing delivery have spoken out on the government’s target of delivering 1.5 million new homes by 2029, with less than 1% thinking that the goal is achievable with current policy measures.

This is according to the latest nationwide survey report and analysis from public sector procurement specialist Pagabo, which reveals insights from respondents representing a broad cross-section of job functions across local government and housing associations.

Building 1.5 Million Homes – Is It Achievable? reveals a deep-seated pessimism across the housing sector and a sobering reality for government. Even with significant policy reform, less than one-third believe the target is achievable.

When asked if they are satisfied with their organisation’s progress in relation to the delivery of affordable homes compared with the local target since the Labour party entered government last year, only a fraction over one-third of respondents said yes.

The report reveals that the most critical factor holding back housing delivery is the lack of sufficient, flexible, and long-term funding. Meanwhile a trio of interconnected issues surrounding land cost, site availability and developer profit expectations present widespread barriers to delivering more homes – with planning restrictions, community opposition and infrastructure constraints also cited as obstacles to overcome.

Jonathan Parker

Jonathan Parker, development director at public sector procurement specialist Pagabo, said: “Our new report includes findings that suggest the government’s housebuilding target is more optimistic than realistic, but this is tinged with a clear appetite to be able to deliver more homes. Without a greater understanding of the views and challenges being faced around the country by those tasked with delivery, no changes can be made. Having these insights means that the government and wider delivery collaborators can now come together to find the solutions that breed confidence and progress against local targets – not see them dwindle further.

“The structure of traditional contracts involving land sales followed by developer delivery is widely seen as misaligned with public objectives – which is likely feeding that barrier cited around community opposition. This reinforces the need for a more collaborative delivery model in which the public sector and developers share responsibility from the outset to accelerate delivery and maximise public value – but also ensuring that communities are taken on that journey as well in order to truly be involved in shaping their own futures.”

Digging deeper into the issue of site availability, the survey revealed a pragmatic stance adopted by housing professionals despite an ideological preference for building on brownfield sites. Faced with the high costs of remediation, the main constraint in bringing forward brownfield land cited by respondents, 54% of those surveyed prioritise a balanced mix of both brownfield and greenbelt sites, while only 3% leant towards prioritising green belt land.

The new report also draws attention to the nation’s existing housing stock, identifying a critical and growing tension beyond the headlines dominated by new homes. Results show that for housing associations, which often manage the quality, safety and sustainability of vast property portfolios, refurbishment is a core strategic priority – particularly with the introduction of new legislation like Awaab’s Law in 2025. By contrast, local government bodies viewed refurbishment as secondary to the primary goal of planning and enabling new development.

Despite this strategic difference, across the sector there is a strong view that new housing must be supported by corresponding investment in social infrastructure. Respondents see collaboration not as a ‘nice-to-have’, but as a critical component of placemaking. An overwhelming 79% of all respondents view collaboration with other public sector bodies as either essential or important – especially for ensuring new homes are supported by the right physical and social infrastructure.

Jonathan continued: “Our report highlights that new housing delivery and existing housing refurbishment cannot be considered in isolation. Success is defined not by numbers alone, but by the creation of thriving places, underpinned by access to healthcare, education, transport and social infrastructure. We’re especially interested in all that the report reveals because we believe that procurement offers a powerful opportunity to make a difference, from the outset of development planning and placemaking through to the legacy that is created.

“Since conducting our latest survey, the government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill has become law and further changes to the National Planning Policy Framework are under consultation – seeking to move the dial as housing sector professionals desperately seek solutions. Despite what’s been said and done already, an open-minded attitude and collaboration driven approach can make 2026 a year that will be remembered for the right reasons.”

Produced by Surveys in Public Sector in partnership with Pagabo, Building 1.5 Million Homes – Is It Achievable? is informed by a survey involving a total of 84 individuals from 69 unique local authorities and housing associations. To read the full report, visit www.pagabo.co.uk/white-paper-research-building-1-5-million-homes-is-it-achievable.

The Developer-Led Framework – managed by Pagabo on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust – promotes early engagement between developers and public sector clients to improve viability, placemaking and delivery. It is the first framework of its kind to provide private sector funding to public sector schemes, for more information visit www.pagabo.co.uk/frameworks/developer-led-framework

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals