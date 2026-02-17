£100 Million Eden Project Morecambe Secures Green Light After Major Redesign

Lancaster City Council has approved revised plans for the £100 million Eden Project Morecambe, giving the go-ahead to a significantly streamlined version of the long-anticipated seafront attraction.

Councillors granted planning permission for a second time after developers reduced the overall scale of the scheme, cutting the number of signature biomes from four to two and substantially lowering the total floor area. The redesign follows years of construction cost inflation, which had stalled the original programme and pushed back a targeted 2024 completion date.

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, the development will occupy the 11-acre former Bubbles Leisure Complex and Superdome site on Morecambe’s promenade. Under the updated proposals, internal floorspace has been reduced from 185,000 sq ft to 91,500 sq ft, while the height of the main dome has been lowered by four metres to 37.3 metres. Opening is now anticipated in late 2028.

Grimshaw’s distinctive ‘colony of shells’ concept remains central to the design, but only two domes will now be delivered – the Realm of the Sun and the Realm of the Moon – connected by a central arrival space known as the Metronome. With less built form across the site, landscaping will play a greater role in shaping the visitor experience. Two expanded outdoor gardens, Rhythm and All Seasons, will provide additional open-air space for events and performances.

Projected visitor numbers have also been revised down from one million to 585,000 annually, reducing the scale of associated transport and infrastructure works.

John Pye, project director for Eden Project Morecambe, described the approval as a major milestone, confirming that formal agreements are being finalised as the scheme moves forward. The project previously secured £50 million in public funding to support regeneration of the derelict site.

A construction partner has yet to be appointed, with preparatory works expected to begin in October.

