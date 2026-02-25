McLaren assembles specialist team for landmark Docklands data centre

McLaren has confirmed its key supply chain partners after formally signing the shell and core contract to deliver the first of three major data centre buildings at Ada Infrastructure’s Docklands campus in London.

The contractor’s appointment covers not only the initial 70MW data centre facility but also the supporting infrastructure for the wider campus, including provision for a future district heating network. The scheme represents a significant investment in digital infrastructure within the Royal Docks, transforming a long-vacant site into a high-capacity, future-ready data hub.

Alongside the three 70MW data centre buildings, the development will include a community multi-purpose facility and enhanced public realm. Improvements will extend to upgraded pedestrian and cycle routes along the River Thames, supported by substantial repairs and enhancements to the Thames river wall.

McLaren has been carrying out enabling works since October 2024. The shell and core contract is scheduled for completion in mid-2028, with the first building of the Ada Docklands Campus expected to be ready for occupation by the end of that year.

James Moloney, head of Ada Infrastructure EMEA, said the appointment marks a key step in delivering a sustainable campus that will also contribute to the broader regeneration of the Royal Docks. He highlighted McLaren’s experience in complex data centre and infrastructure projects as central to realising the vision for the site.

Gareth Peebles, divisional director at McLaren Construction, said the scale and complexity of the project demands coordinated expertise across civil, structural, architectural and MEP disciplines, with health and safety remaining a core priority throughout delivery.

The confirmed supply chain partners include Keltbray for CFA piling, Menard for BMC piling, Gallagher for groundworks and civils, William Hare for the steel frame and Capital Concrete for ready-mix supply. Together, the team will deliver one of the capital’s most significant new data centre campuses.

