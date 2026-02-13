Wythenshawe’s £500m Makeover Gathers Momentum with Vibrant New Food Hall Plans

Ambitious plans to transform Wythenshawe town centre are accelerating, as Muse submits proposals for a brand-new food hall as part of its £500 million regeneration programme.

The proposed food hall forms part of a wider vision to revitalise Wythenshawe Civic Shopping Centre in Manchester, alongside the development of a £32 million Culture Hub currently under construction by Kier.

Joel Chandler, Senior Development Manager at Muse, said the project is progressing at speed to deliver the renewal the town centre deserves.

He explained that the food hall is set to become a lively destination, showcasing a diverse mix of local food and drink operators. Designed as a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike, it will provide new opportunities for people to gather, socialise and enjoy the town centre — while also giving a significant boost to Wythenshawe’s evening economy.

Muse has already begun discussions with prospective vendors, following positive engagement with the local community about the types of cuisine they would like to see represented. The goal is to create an inclusive offering that reflects the tastes of local people and celebrates the very best of Wythenshawe.

In addition, Muse has submitted three separate planning applications to deliver 422 new affordable homes for social rent across three town centre locations. This initial phase forms part of a long-term masterplan that will see up to 2,000 new homes built over the next 10 to 15 years, reshaping Wythenshawe into a thriving, modern neighbourhood fit for the future.

