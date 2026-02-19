Airey Miller Group opens Cammbridge office to support regional growth

Airey Miller Group (Airey Miller), a leading nationwide multi-discipline property and construction consultancy group, has invested in a new office in Cambridge, strengthening its presence across the East of England and reinforcing its commitment to supporting the delivery of much-needed affordable housing in the region.

The opening of a new office at Milton Hall follows a sustained period of project success in and around Cambridge, driven by growing demand for Airey Miller’s multidisciplinary expertise across surveying, architecture, safety and compliance and digital services. Establishing a local base will enable the business to work more closely with clients and project partners, providing responsive, on-the-ground support and deeper local insight.

The expansion is expected to create up to 10 new jobs in the area, offering long-term career opportunities, while contributing to local economic growth. Airey Miller’s total headcount now stands at 119 across additional office locations in London, Sevenoaks and Bristol.

The Cambridge office will support existing teams covering Essex, the Northern Home Counties and Airey Miller’s growing presence in the Midlands and the North of England. From the new location, teams will serve projects across Cambridgeshire, Anglia and the wider East of England, where the firm is working on a growing number of new-build residential development schemes. The company has secured a significant pipeline of commissions over the next two to three years, working with housebuilders, Registered Providers, Build to Rent operators and investment partners to deliver affordable housing and residential-led mixed-use developments.

Mark Humphreys, CEO of Airey Miller Group, said:

“The opening our Cambridge office marks an important step in Airey Miller Group’s continued growth and regional investment. It also reflects the strength of commissions we have already secured in the area, demonstrating the confidence clients place in our multi-disciplinary expertise. Establishing a local presence allows us to better support these schemes, deepen relationships and continue to deliver high-quality output across residential and mixed-use developments. Cambridge and the surrounding area is a key market for us and this office positions us well for sustainable, long-term growth.”

In June 2025, Airey Miller became part of leading UK investor Celnor Group’s Risk Management division. The Group of ambitious, entrepreneur-led businesses is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing organisations in the Testing, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) sector.

Simon Parrington, Founder and CEO of Celnor Group, said:

“The opening of Airey Miller’s Cambridge office is a clear example of our commitment to investing in regional expertise and supporting our businesses as they respond to client demand. Cambridge is a growing and strategically important market, and establishing a local presence enables Airey Miller to deliver even greater value to clients while creating high-quality employment opportunities within the region.”

This latest opening marks another important milestone in Airey Miller’s expanding regional footprint as it continues to support sustainable development across the UK.

