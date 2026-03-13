MPW expands with new property and asset management division

Property consultancy MPW has broadened its services with the launch of a dedicated property and asset management arm, strengthening its ability to support clients from strategic planning through to day-to-day operational delivery.

The move reflects increasing demand from property owners and regeneration partners for a more integrated approach that combines consultancy expertise with hands-on management of assets.

The new division, MPW Property and Asset Management, will provide active management services for retail and mixed-use destinations. Its offer will include facilities management, financial and car park management, and strategic destination marketing designed to help revitalise town centres and commercial locations.

MPW was established in Bangor, North Wales, in 2024 with a focus on delivering bilingual consultancy services and strategic guidance to shopping centre owners, local authorities and third sector organisations. The business has positioned itself as a specialist partner for high street regeneration projects across Wales and the wider UK.

Founder and director Medi Parry-Williams said the expansion marks an important step in the company’s evolution, allowing it to translate strategic advice into long-term operational impact.

She explained that while the consultancy had been advising clients on the future of their retail and mixed-use assets, the new arm enables MPW to remain directly involved in delivering those strategies and ensuring they continue to create commercial and community value.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding the MPW Group so that we’re not only advising asset owners what they should do with their centres, we’re actively delivering and ensuring action is sustained over time,” she said.

“Launching MPW Property and Asset Management allows us to bridge the gap, ensuring our strategies are implemented in a way that creates commercially viable assets while genuinely supporting the places and communities around them.”

The new division has already secured its first major appointment, signing a two-year asset management agreement with the owners of the 120,000 sq ft Menai Centre in Bangor.

The scheme joins a growing client portfolio that includes organisations such as RivingtonHark, Bangor City Council and Menter Môn.

MPW said the expansion will allow the business to play a more direct role in shaping the long-term success of retail and mixed-use destinations, particularly as towns and city centres continue to adapt to changing consumer habits and regeneration priorities.

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