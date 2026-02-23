Bethnal Green Set for 520-Bed Student Scheme as Telford Living Submits Plans

Telford Living has submitted plans for a 520-bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme in East London’s Bethnal Green.

The UK residential arm of CBRE-owned Trammell Crow Company has lodged a planning application with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for the development on the former LEB Building site off Cambridge Heath Road.

Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, the proposed scheme will comprise a mix of cluster flats and self-contained studios, alongside dedicated student amenity space. Plans also include ground-floor community space and affordable retail units, shaped by pre-application discussions with local stakeholders.

Alex Taylor, head of Telford Living, said there is clear and well-documented demand for dedicated student accommodation in this part of Tower Hamlets, given its proximity to major universities and strong transport links. He added that the 520 high-quality PBSA units would help meet this need while delivering a carefully considered building designed to integrate positively with the surrounding neighbourhood and contribute to wider regeneration benefits.

The submission follows extensive pre-application engagement with both Tower Hamlets and the Greater London Authority. Telford Living is seeking to unlock another tightly constrained urban site at a time when funding pressures and viability challenges across the capital continue to intensify.

