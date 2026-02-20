Bradford City Village Moves Forward with 1,000-Home Regeneration Plan

Bradford’s long-anticipated City Village regeneration scheme has secured planning approval, unlocking the delivery of up to 1,000 new homes in the city’s former commercial core.

The major transformation will see underperforming retail assets, including the Kirkgate Shopping Centre and Oastler Shopping Centre, replaced with new housing, public spaces and mixed-use development. The project is being led by Bradford Council in partnership with regeneration specialist ECF, a joint venture between Homes England, Legal & General and Muse.

The scheme focuses on the ‘Top of Town’ area, encompassing Chain Street and the sites of the former Oastler and Kirkgate shopping centres. Phase one has now received full approval and will deliver 97 townhouses across Chain Street and the northern section of the Oastler site. The homes will be arranged around new courtyards, landscaped green spaces and a central community green, forming the first step in reshaping the area into a residential neighbourhood.

Plan for Oastler shopping centre site Phase 1 Oastler North townhouse scheme

Bradford-based housing association Incommunities has been identified as the preferred funding partner for the first phase, delivering homes for both sale and rent, subject to final legal agreements.

Outline planning consent has also been granted for the wider masterplan. This includes more than 700 apartments across the southern Oastler site and Kirkgate, alongside new retail, leisure and business space intended to reintroduce activity and employment into the heart of the city.

Demolition of the former Oastler Shopping Centre, which closed last summer, is due to begin shortly and is expected to take around seven months. The 1970s-built Kirkgate Shopping Centre will close later this year, with demolition anticipated towards the end of 2026.

Construction of the first phase is scheduled to start this summer, with works expected to last approximately 24 months, marking a significant milestone in Bradford’s city centre renewal.

Three key sites with phase one (red) and phase 2 with outlining planning (yellow)

