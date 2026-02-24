Goodman’s Fields retail and leisure estate sold in London’s Tech Belt

A prominent mixed-use block within London’s so-called ‘Tech Belt’ has changed hands, with Berkeley Homes completing the sale of the retail and leisure element of Goodman’s Fields in Aldgate to an undisclosed purchaser.

The 7-acre Goodman’s Fields estate occupies a key position on the eastern fringe of the City of London. In May 2025, Berkeley brought 12 ground-floor commercial units to the investment market, offering a total of 38,717 sq ft of retail and leisure accommodation.

At the point of sale, the units were fully let to a diverse mix of occupiers spanning retail, food and beverage, leisure and fitness. Tenants include Amazon Fresh, Pizza Union, Boom Battle Bar, Power-Up Tavern, Kova Patisserie, 12X3 Boxing, Movement Labs, Zia Lucia, DanDan Noodle, Tian Tian Market, Sai Pharmacy and Knife-Sliced Noodles, reflecting the estate’s appeal as a vibrant destination within a high-density urban neighbourhood.

The wider Goodman’s Fields development has transformed the former check clearing office site into a substantial mixed-use quarter comprising more than 1 million sq ft of accommodation. The scheme includes over 1,000 homes, a 250-bed hotel and in excess of 600 student beds, alongside landscaped public realm and commercial space.

Positioned close to London’s financial district, the area has evolved into a hub for technology and digital businesses, with major firms such as Blockchain, Uber, Lebara, BT, Monzo and Onfido located nearby. The strength of this surrounding occupier base underpins continued investor interest in mixed-use assets that combine residential density with active ground-floor commercial frontage.

GCW and CBRE acted on behalf of Berkeley Homes in the transaction, while Knight Frank advised the purchaser. The deal attracted attention across leading property and business media, highlighting sustained demand for well-located, income-producing mixed-use estates in central London.

