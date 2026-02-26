Building product manufacturer is joining forces with a conservation zoo to save some of the smallest but most vital species in the UK.

Building solutions provider wienerberger UK & Ireland has this week announced a new partnership with world renowned conservation charity Chester Zoo.



wienerberger has pledged to provide product donations for construction projects at the zoo, and funding for a multi-year conservation programme supporting UK native species, particularly terrestrial invertebrates.

This partnership formalises the relationship between wienerberger and Chester Zoo, which began in 2024 when wienerberger donated more than 600 tonnes of blue sandstone to help construct a Himalayan-inspired habitat for two rare snow leopards. Big cats Nubra and Yashin, whose species is recognised as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, have since bred and are now raising leopard cub Bheri.



In 2025, wienerberger contributed 15 tonnes of yellow sandstone to shape the visitor areas within the zoo’s new Heart of Africa zone – the biggest ever zoo development in the UK. They also supplied a range of bird and bat nesting and roosting boxes from their eco-habitat collection, providing shelter for native bird and bat species throughout the zoo’s grounds.

Now, as part of a formal partnership, wienerberger has pledged £50,000 over the next five years to fund Chester Zoo’s programme dedicated to conserving native invertebrate species. Invertebrates are vital for pollination, nutrient cycling, and upholding the resilience of ecosystems that support both our built and natural landscapes. Despite their indispensable role, these often-underappreciated species are increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change and the ongoing loss of habitats. This partnership strengthens wienerberger’s ongoing commitment to promoting biodiversity, and conserving habitats for both people and wildlife.





Maisie McKenzie, Biodiversity Manager at wienerberger[KS1] UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Chester Zoo, whose pioneering work inspires millions of visitors annually to make positive contributions to wildlife conservation, both in the UK and around the world.



“Our ‘Let’s Build Beyond’ sustainability strategy underscores the vital importance of forging robust partnerships as we pursue our ambition to become a net-zero emission, nature-positive company. We are committed to promoting biodiversity, not only across our own operational sites but also by empowering others to act for nature. We are hopeful that some of the invertebrate species supported by this programme could one day thrive on wienerberger sites, provided the conditions are right”



Iri Gill, Ectotherms General Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “Invertebrates, which include insects, gastropods, worms and spiders are vital to healthy ecosystems. They make up roughly 75% of described species, are incredibly diverse, and they support and shape equally diverse landscapes and ecologies. Unfortunately, they are in sharp decline around the world, and the UK is no exception.



“Chester Zoo projects have helped bring species like fen raft spiders and scarce yellow Sally stoneflies back from the brink, and we have released large heath butterflies into areas where they were regionally extinct. With the support of organisations like wienerberger, we can continue this work to support British biodiversity.”

To find out more about wienerberger’s action plan to promote biodiversity and improve people’s quality of life within the built environment, visit www.wienerberger.co.uk/sustainability.

