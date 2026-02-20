Burger King sets sights on expansion with 30 new UK openings a year

Burger King has unveiled its latest acquisition requirements as it accelerates plans to grow its UK estate, targeting 30 new restaurant openings annually.

The fast-food operator, which currently trades from around 600 locations nationwide, is seeking units between 1,500 sq ft and 3,000 sq ft. Both freehold and leasehold opportunities are under consideration, reflecting a flexible approach to securing the right sites.

The brand is actively targeting space within retail and leisure parks, major shopping centres and prominent high street locations. The expansion drive signals continued confidence in bricks-and-mortar dining, particularly in high-footfall and well-connected destinations.

BKUK, Burger King’s largest UK franchisee, is leading the growth strategy across Great Britain. To support the rollout, the operator has appointed a team of property agents to identify suitable opportunities across key regions.

Morgan Williams has been instructed to source sites nationally, while Savills and EYCO will focus on opportunities in Scotland. In the South of England, LM has been retained, with Space Property Consultants and Barker Proudlove appointed to secure units in the East Midlands and the North East respectively.

The renewed push for expansion highlights the brand’s ambition to strengthen its presence across a diverse mix of urban and out-of-town locations, capitalising on consumer demand for convenience-led dining and drive-to destinations.

