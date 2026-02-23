Historic George Hotel Set for £30m Comeback as GMI Begins Work

GMI Construction Group has started preparatory works ahead of a £30m renovation and restoration of Huddersfield’s landmark George Hotel.

The Grade II* listed building, which has stood empty since 2013, is being transformed into a 108-room hotel featuring a bar, restaurant, gym and conference facilities. Located opposite Huddersfield railway station, the prominent site occupies a key position on St George’s Square.

Once completed, the revitalised hotel will be operated by Radisson Hotel Group under its Radisson Red brand, marking the first Radisson Red hotel in Yorkshire.

GMI has been involved in the project for the past two years, working alongside Kirklees Council, which acquired the property in August 2020. A central challenge has been striking the right balance between safeguarding the building’s historic character and ensuring its long-term commercial viability.

Revised proposals secured approval in October 2025 as part of the Huddersfield Blueprint regeneration programme, clearing the way for main construction works to commence.

The scheme will retain and restore the hotel’s distinctive stone façade, preserving its historic frontage onto St George’s Square. At the rear, two additional storeys of accommodation will be added in a design intended to complement rather than compete with the original architecture.

Ed Weston, GMI’s regional director for Yorkshire, said the company was proud to deliver a landmark project that restores a significant part of Huddersfield’s heritage while contributing to long-term economic growth and community renewal. He noted that the transformation reflects a commitment to careful, high-quality delivery that respects the building’s historic importance.

Councillor Graham Turner, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for finance and regeneration, described the scheme as one of the flagship projects within the Huddersfield Blueprint. He said the George Hotel acts as a gateway building into the town centre and, once refurbished, will help strengthen the local economy while offering visitors a prime place to stay.

