Catella APAM strengthens facilities management capability with senior hire Richard Stackhouse

Catella APAM has strengthened its property and facilities Management capability with the appointment of Richard Stackhouse as Facilities Management Lead, further reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering high-quality operational performance across its growing portfolio.

Richard brings more than 25 years’ experience in property and facilities management, having previously led facilities management teams within major managing agents including GVA and Lambert Smith Hampton. Most recently, he spent over seven years at commercial property developer and investment manager CEG, where he oversaw facilities management delivery and service charge management across its UK portfolio.

Throughout his career, Richard has worked across a wide range of asset types, including new-build office developments, mixed-use and regeneration schemes, trophy assets and major refurbishment projects. His experience spans the full lifecycle of assets, from pre-construction and mobilisation through to operational delivery and ongoing asset optimisation.

Richard’s key areas of expertise include leading national facilities management teams, improving operational systems and processes, strengthening supplier performance, budget and service charge management, and ensuring robust health and safety compliance.

In his new role, Richard will lead Catella APAM’s national facilities management team, focusing on enhancing compliance and service delivery, driving improvements across the supply chain, reviewing operational systems and processes, and supporting the training and development of on-site teams.

Kate Hackett, Head of Property Management (North) at Catella APAM, commented:

“Richard’s appointment is an important step in the continued growth of our property and facilities management offer. His experience in leading national teams and delivering operational improvements across complex assets will add real value to both our clients and our site teams. We’re delighted to welcome him to the business.”

Richard Stackhouse said:

“What attracted me to Catella APAM is the collaborative approach between asset management, property management and facilities management teams, as well as the strength and diversity of the portfolio. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to support the team and continuing to raise service standards for our clients and occupiers.”

The appointment further strengthens Catella APAM’s integrated asset, property and facilities management platform, where strong operational delivery directly supports asset performance and income growth across client portfolios.



Victoria Morgan, Head of Asset Management at Catella APAM, said:

“Property and facilities management are critical to delivering our asset management strategies and driving value for clients. A genuinely integrated approach delivers stronger NOI outcomes than segregated services, as our teams work together to scrutinise performance data, control costs and strengthen tenant engagement. Richard’s experience will further enhance how we unlock opportunities and deliver measurable performance improvements across our portfolio.”

Richard’s appointment reflects Catella APAM’s continued investment in strengthening its integrated management platform to deliver enhanced performance and long-term value across client portfolios.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals