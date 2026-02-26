CIHT launches major guidance to support local delivery of accessible EV charging infrastructure

New guidance supports councils to deliver inclusive public EV charging and prepare communities for net zero

The Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) has today published Rolling out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Advice for Local Authorities, a major new guidance to help councils plan, deliver and maintain public EV charging networks that are reliable, accessible and fit for a net zero future.

As Government policy accelerates the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, local authorities have a critical role in ensuring communities have access to convenient, safe and dependable places to charge electric vehicles—particularly for residents without off-street parking.

The guidance provides practical, evidence-based advice to support councils in meeting this challenge. It draws on national evidence, expert workshops and extensive engagement with local authorities, industry partners and user groups, offering clear direction on strategy, planning, delivery and long-term operation.

Sue Percy CBE FCIHT, Chief Executive CIHT said:

“The transition to electric vehicles is not just about technology—it is about creating a charging network that is reliable, accessible and designed for everyone. Local authorities are at the heart of making that happen. This report provides the clarity, evidence and practical guidance needed to deliver charging infrastructure at pace and at scale.”

The report emphasises that local authorities are central to a successful transition to electric vehicles. Early public provision of charging infrastructure can unlock private investment, build public confidence and support wider EV uptake. It also stresses that EV charging should be treated as a public service, with accessibility and inclusivity embedded from the outset, meeting—and where possible exceeding—PAS 1899 standards.

CIHT highlights the importance of strategic, data-driven planning aligned with wider transport, energy, planning and climate objectives. Robust feasibility assessments, early engagement with communities and distribution network operators (DNOs), and strong cross-departmental collaboration within councils are identified as key factors in successful delivery.

The guidance also addresses ongoing challenges, including grid capacity constraints, power upgrade delays and the need for future-proofed procurement. It calls on councils to ensure contracts clearly define responsibilities, maintenance expectations, interoperability requirements and handover arrangements as technology evolves.

Peter Molyneux FCIHT, Chair of CIHT’s Board of Trustees, added:

“A comprehensive and integrated public charging network is essential to supporting zero-emission mobility. We hope this guidance helps local authorities make confident, long-term decisions that benefit communities for decades to come.”

Key messages from the report

– Local authorities are central to a successful transition

Local authorities set the conditions for EV uptake by enabling public charging provision in the places people live, work and travel. Early public sector leadership can unlock private investment, build user confidence and accelerate EV adoption.

– Infrastructure must be reliable, accessible and inclusive

The report makes clear that EV charging infrastructure should be treated as a public service. Accessibility must be embedded from the outset—meeting, and wherever possible exceeding, PAS 1899 standards—and ensuring charging provision does not create new barriers or inequalities.

– Strategic, data‑driven planning is essential

A coherent charging strategy aligned with wider transport, energy, planning and climate objectives is critical. Decisions on site selection, charger type, accessibility and grid capacity should be underpinned by robust feasibility assessments.

– Early engagement improves delivery

Proactive engagement with communities, early coordination with distribution network operators (DNOs), and strong cross‑departmental collaboration within councils are vital to reducing delays and managing risk.

– Grid constraints require long‑term coordination

Power upgrades and grid connection bottlenecks remain a significant barrier to delivery. Early engagement with DNOs, realistic understanding of timescales and planning for future demand are essential to avoid cost escalation and warranty risks.

– Future‑proofing and procurement matter

As EV charging technology evolves rapidly, councils must ensure contracts clearly define responsibilities, ownership, maintenance expectations, handover provisions and interoperability requirements, including Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) compliance.

Key recommendations

The report sets out 12 priority recommendations to strengthen local authority delivery of EV charging infrastructure, including:

Assess funding conditions carefully

Understand what capital and resource costs are covered, how funding criteria influence site selection, and where private investment will be required.

Undertake robust feasibility assessments

Evaluate demand, accessibility, grid capacity, land ownership, spatial constraints and commercial viability when selecting sites.

Build internal capacity or procure specialist support

Upskill staff, use external expertise where needed, and establish cross‑departmental EV working groups.

Consult early and meaningfully

Clearly explain the charging strategy, site selection process, bay use and what residents can expect from both councils and chargepoint operators.

Plan site designs carefully

Consider footway widths, junction visibility, underground utilities, space for accessible bays and integration with the wider public realm.

Plan Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) early

Develop TROs alongside engineering design and DNO engagement to avoid delays and ensure enforceability.

Engage early with DNOs on grid capacity

Address power upgrade timelines, flooding risk and warranty considerations to prevent energisation delays.

Manage cross‑pavement charging consistently

Apply national guidance, consider equity and safety impacts, and ensure solutions do not impede accessibility.

Balance space constraints with community needs

Assess off‑street opportunities, bay sizes for larger vehicles and mobile signal requirements for app‑based payments.

Put user experience at the centre

Ensure charging sites are well‑lit, intuitive to use, offer appropriate payment options and provide clear on‑site information.

Future‑proof contracts

Define clear responsibilities, technology standards, upgrade pathways, maintenance requirements and exit or handover arrangements.

Invest in training and skills

Strengthen local authority capability through targeted upskilling and consider regional centres of excellence to support delivery.