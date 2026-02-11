Completion of major enhancement works at Redmoor Academy

G F Tomlinson has successfully completed works at Redmoor Academy in Hinckley, marking the official handover of the school’s brand-new sports hall and associated facilities.

The contractor worked in close partnership with S2e – Surveyors to Education – which served as Employer’s Agent on the scheme, ensuring the smooth delivery of the project from planning through to completion.

Delivered on behalf of Leicestershire County Council, the project provides high-quality new teaching and sports accommodation to support the academy’s continued growth and to enrich the educational experience of its pupils.

The completed works include a 696 sq. metre hall designed for a range of indoor sports including cricket, basketball, netball, badminton and handball.

Supporting facilities include dedicated changing rooms, a reception area, offices, four classrooms and a fitness room – all of which create modern, flexible and inspiring learning environments.

This new development builds upon G F Tomlinson’s previous improvement works at the school, including the delivery of a new teacher’s car park last year.

Andy Sewards, Group Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to mark the successful completion of this significant scheme at Redmoor Academy. The new sports hall and teaching spaces represent a major investment in the future of the school and will have a positive impact on generations of students. It has been a pleasure to work collaboratively with the academy and Leicestershire County Council to deliver facilities that not only enhance pupil learning but also support the wider community.”

Redmoor Academy Principal, Matt Nicolle, said: “Seeing this project completed is a proud moment for our school, and the new sports and teaching facilities will transform the opportunities available to our students – supporting both their academic development and physical wellbeing. This is a facility that truly reflects the ambitions and values of Redmoor Academy, and we are excited to see our pupils and local community make full use of it.”

Councillor Charles Pugsley, cabinet member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We are delighted to see the new facilities at Redmoor Academy open. This is one of our biggest investments in helping schools to expand so they can accommodate rising pupil numbers and also offer the best possible learning environment.”

