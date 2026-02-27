Doka advances construction of Denmark’s third-longest bridge

With the construction of the new Storstrøm Bridge, Denmark is modernizing a key section of the Scandinavian road and rail network. To ensure safe and stable progress under complex geometrical and environmental conditions, Doka is supporting the project with an integrated formwork and shoring concept designed to deliver predictable workflows across all critical execution stages.

With a total length of approximately 3.8 kilometers, the Storstrøm Bridge will become Denmark’s third-longest bridge. Beyond its size, the project plays a strategic role within a high-capacity north–south transport corridor. Together with the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link, it forms part of a continuous connection between Scandinavia and Central Europe, supporting cross-border passenger and freight transport by road and rail.

“The Storstrøm Bridge project demanded a concept that could adapt precisely and easily to changing geometries while withstanding high wind loads. Doka’s engineering approach provided the stability and flexibility required to maintain a reliable construction sequence under continuously changing geometric conditions, particularly in the onshore environment”, explains Aurelia Penza, Technical Manager, Itinera.

Strengthening a key Scandinavian–European transport corridor

Doka has been contributing to the Storstrøm Bridge project since 2019 across multiple phases. The scope included solutions for the approximately 80-meter-long approach bridges on both sides, onshore prefabricated pierheads, cantilever structures connecting the precast bridge segments to the pylon, as well as formwork for the pylon itself. To complete the overall setup, a tailor-made working platform was implemented to support the closing structural works of the cable-stayed bridge.

“For Denmark, the Storstrøm Bridge represents a significant step in enhancing the national transport network and its cross-border connectivity. Our involvement since 2019 reflects our close collaboration with the client and our ability to support technically demanding bridge construction projects. As a reliable partner, we at Doka make it work — delivering high-performance solutions for complex infrastructure projects,” adds Martin Overgaard Skovsege, Managing Director, Doka Denmark.

Engineering Excellence for Demanding Requirements

As the central supporting structure of this cable-stayed bridge, the 102 m pylon not only transfers all forces into the foundation but also features a highly complex design with variable geometry, integrated recesses, prefabricated boxouts, and casing pipes for the stay cables. The pylon works marked a critical point within the overall sequence. By combining SKE100 plus platforms for high loads and multi-level working areas with flexible SKE50 plus platforms on the space-restricted sides, a cost-effective and efficient system was realized.

Tailor-Made Working Platform for the Final Structural Operations

The closing stage of the cable-stayed bridge was supported by a tailor-made working platform that enabled the final operations of the project. Erected level by level using the Staxo 100 load-bearing tower, it rested on four stationary SKE100 plus and SKE50 plus climbing brackets, reusing the proven anchorage points from the pylon construction.

Two integrated stair towers ensured safe and comfortable access throughout all operations. Firmly connected to the pylon, the platform provided stable and reliable working conditions even under demanding wind and load requirements, successfully completing the pylon works and marking a key milestone in the overall construction sequence.

Doka’s contribution to the Storstrøm Bridge project demonstrates how engineering-driven formwork and shoring solutions can support complex infrastructure projects across multiple, independent stages, from early works through to key structural milestones. The bridge is expected to open to road traffic in 2026, with rail services scheduled to follow.

Storstrøm Bridge







Project facts:

Project: Storstrøm Bridge

Storstrøm Bridge Location: Sjælland, Denmark

Sjælland, Denmark Structure: Cable-stayed bridge

Cable-stayed bridge Client: Vejdirektoratet ( Danish Road Directorate)

Vejdirektoratet Danish Road Directorate) Contractor: Itinera

Itinera Bridge length: approx. 3,830 m

approx. 3,830 m Main span: 320 m

320 m Pylon height: 102 m (mast 69 m)

102 m (mast 69 m) Completion: 2026

2026 Doka systems used: Automatic climbing system SKE100 plus & SKE50 plus, Load-bearing tower Staxo 100, Large-area formwork Top 50, Framed formwork Framax Xlife

Storstrøm Bridge Storstrøm Bridge

Storstrøm Bridge Storstrøm Bridge

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals