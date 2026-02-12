EDC and Stoford secure 209,000 sq ft logistics unit at Axis Works in Bristol

Canadian real estate development and investment firm Epta Development Corporation (EDC), and its development partner Stoford, has secured a freehold turnkey transaction for a 209,319 sq ft last-mile logistics unit at Axis Works, Bristol.



The high-specification unit will be developed on a 27.91-acre plot at Central Park, Avonmouth, on behalf of an undisclosed occupier. This represents a significant investment by the purchaser and continues the success of EDC and Stoford at Axis Works.



The building will target EPC A and BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standards and incorporate a range of sustainability measures, including photovoltaic panels and electric vehicle charging provision. Bowmer + Kirkland has been appointed as main contractor.



In addition, construction on a new £74 million M&S logistics facility at Axis Works has reached a key milestone, with the completion of the building’s steel frame.



EDC and Stoford are delivering the 390,000 sq ft high-specification warehouse on behalf of LondonMetric Property Plc, which is pre-let to M&S on a 20-year lease. The unit is now progressing through the next phase of construction, with cladding and roofing works underway.



Both developments at Axis Works are scheduled for practical completion in October 2026 and will be accessed via a new internal estate road, which has already achieved sectional completion.



Chris Tsakumis, Principal at Epta Development Corporation, said: “Axis Works continues to prove its appeal to best-in-class occupiers. This latest development reflects the site’s attractiveness and its growing reputation as a premier industrial destination in the region. This marks another step in EDC’s vision to deliver top-tier industrial environments, responding to sustained demand from leading occupiers in one of the UK’s strongest markets.”



Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director at Stoford, added: “Axis Works continues to attract strong occupier interest due to its excellent connectivity and ability to deliver bespoke, high-quality logistics buildings. Progress across the estate, including significant infrastructure delivery, highlights the scale and momentum of the scheme.”



Axis Works is a 101-acre site located at Central Park, South Gloucestershire, within the Avonmouth Severnside Enterprise Area. The scheme benefits from hybrid planning consent to deliver c.2 million sq ft of new industrial, warehouse and logistics space.



CBRE and Knight Frank are joint agents on the scheme.



