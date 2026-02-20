Kier Secures £120m Edinburgh Eye Hospital as Long-Delayed Scheme Moves Forward

Kier has been appointed to deliver the long-awaited £120m replacement for the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh, bringing renewed momentum to a project that has faced years of delay and uncertainty.

The contractor will act as principal supply chain partner for NHS Lothian on the new specialist facility, which will be built at the Edinburgh BioQuarter in Little France. The development will replace the existing Eye Pavilion, first deemed “not fit for purpose” in 2014.

Since that assessment, the project has encountered a series of setbacks, including funding withdrawals, budget freezes and changing government priorities. These challenges pushed back the anticipated completion date, with the new hospital now expected to open in late 2027 or later.

An earlier proposal in 2018 saw Graham lined up under a £45m contract, but the scheme stalled as costs rose and funding arrangements shifted. The latest appointment marks a significant step in finally progressing the long-planned facility.

The new hospital will sit alongside the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, forming part of the city’s expanding healthcare and research campus at BioQuarter. The site is intended to strengthen Edinburgh’s position as a leading centre for medical treatment, research and innovation.

Kier has highlighted its experience in delivering specialist eye facilities, including the NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Hospital and Sunderland Eye Infirmary, as key to supporting the project’s delivery.

Sean Fenner, managing director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, said the company was proud to be appointed as principal supply chain partner and to support NHS Lothian in delivering early construction works for the new Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion.

