Community Diagnostic Centre brings new medical imaging services to Luton

Residents of Luton and surrounding areas will have access to earlier diagnosis of medical conditions resulting in better long-term health thanks to a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) being built by Ashe Construction on the University of Bedfordshire’s Luton Campus.

The £10m project for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, part of a £25m investment will see 1,500sqm of former teaching space remodelled to house advanced medical diagnostic services for the local community. This follows the reprovision of teaching space elsewhere on the campus to continue to provide, modern, student focussed facilities.

The scheme aims to provide the services nearer to where users live and in more accessible facilities with state-of-the-art technology.

Patients will see improved access to high quality imaging, and shorter waiting times for critical tests including, routine, non-complex CT, Endoscopy, and bone density (Dexa) scanning services all available there.

The facility will benefit from a new drop-off area and dedicated entrance to allow easy access to the new facilities without impacting the University’s teaching spaces.

A plant tower will also be built at the Park Street end of the University’s C Block building to house all the necessary plant and equipment to run the state-of-the-art machinery.

Ashe will deliver the project in phases to minimise disruption to the campus with the first phases including minor enabling works making way for the main construction and re-modelling work. The mechanical and electrical fit out will then take place, ready for installation of the specialist medical imaging equipment.

With completion set for March 2027, the CDC will facilitate earlier diagnoses, improved long-term condition management, and better care coordination for many patients across Luton and South Bedfordshire, ultimately helping to enhance patient outcomes and reduce health inequalities for the local community.

The project concept has been designed by Phillips & Co, AD Architects, TB&A and Perega, and the project design has been progressed by Roberts Limbrick; the project management is led by the Trust and BCAL is the structural engineer. Cost management for the project will be provided by AECOM and Stuart McCurry & Partners is the Building Services Designer.

Procured through the Pagabo Refit & Refurbishment Framework, the scheme provides a great example of cross-sector collaboration between Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Bedfordshire University, with further opportunities for research and innovation, and student placement opportunities for teaching and training.

Ashe has recently completed Lloyds Court CDC in central Milton Keynes for Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Gilbert Hitchcock House (GHH) in Bedford, also for Bedfordshire Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust.

The success of the project at GHH has resulted in a further £2m contract to fit out the first floor, and provide £200k of improvements to the second floor, with completion scheduled for May this year.

