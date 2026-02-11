Liverpool Street Station set for landmark transformation

Plans for a major overhaul of Liverpool Street Station have been approved by the City of London Corporation, paving the way for a comprehensive redevelopment of Britain’s busiest railway station.

The scheme will create a modern, fully accessible transport hub designed to meet growing passenger demand, while introducing new commercial, cultural and public spaces within and around the station. The project aims to futureproof the gateway to the Square Mile, ensuring it remains fit for purpose in an increasingly competitive global city landscape.

Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation, described the approval as a significant milestone for the City. He said the redevelopment would strengthen the Square Mile’s business ecosystem through upgraded infrastructure, generate employment opportunities and reinforce London’s standing as a world-leading destination.

Hayward added that the plans would ensure residents, workers and visitors benefit from a more inclusive, efficient and forward-looking transport interchange, capable of supporting the City’s continued growth.

Tom Sleigh, Chairman of the Planning and Transportation Committee, said the scheme represents a substantial upgrade to a station that handles millions of passengers each year. He highlighted the architectural ambition of the design, including the reimagining of the station’s distinctive brick arches, which will help redefine Liverpool Street as a contemporary transport landmark.

The redevelopment is expected to enhance passenger experience through improved accessibility, circulation and amenities, while also delivering high-quality new spaces that contribute to the wider urban environment.

With approval now secured, the project marks a decisive step towards modernising one of the capital’s most important transport gateways and reinforcing its role at the heart of London’s commercial core.

The approved scheme is set to transform Liverpool Street into a future-ready hub that blends heritage, connectivity and commercial opportunity.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals