Morro Partnerships makes new senior appointment to drive Midlands expansion

MORRO Partnerships, the Midlands-based developer committed to delivering affordable and socially impactful homes, has announced the appointment of new land director Vinay Vadgama, as the business strengthens its strategic growth plans across the region.

Vinay brings over a decade of experience in the construction and development sector, specialising in land acquisition, mixed-tenure housing and partnership-led developments. His career has combined technical expertise with a passion for creating lasting social value in the communities his projects serve. He has previously led the acquisition of strategic brownfield and greenfield sites across the Midlands, forming key relationships with local authorities and housing associations to deliver ambitious developments.

In his new role, Vinay will lead Morro’s land acquisition programme, working closely with housing associations, local authorities and landowners to identify and progress opportunities that meet the needs of both the business and the communities it serves. His role will ensure that every site brought forward is suitable for development and delivers tangible social benefit.

Speaking on his new role, Vinay said: “Every site we acquire is an opportunity to give people the chance to be housed who otherwise wouldn’t be, and to make a meaningful difference in the community. Morro’s ambition and focus on putting communities first made it a compelling opportunity for me, and I’m thrilled to be joining the business at such a pivotal time in its growth.”

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro, said: “Vinay’s expertise in land acquisition and partnership working makes him a perfect fit for Morro’s growth ambitions. He understands that our partners are always front of mind and shares our commitment to creating social value through development. We are confident that his leadership will help us deliver more homes that meet the needs of the Midlands’ communities.”

Vinay joins Morro alongside new land manager Alex Loumidis, as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Midlands, reinforcing its reputation as a developer of choice for partners and communities alike.

