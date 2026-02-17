Prologis agrees long-term letting with Birch at Brooklands DC1 in Weybridge

Prologis has completed a 15-year letting with Birch at Brooklands DC1 in Weybridge, securing a new long-term operational hub for the specialist automotive storage provider as it scales its UK business.

Birch is a premium automotive asset management company, recognised for The Birch Standard – a benchmark for secure, intelligent custodianship of high‑value vehicles. Birch provides insurance‑approved “vaults” and white‑glove logistics for private collectors, motorsport teams, OEMs and institutional partners who require assured, end‑to‑end custody. The expansion to Brooklands DC1 strengthens Birch’s ability to combine world‑class security, bonded storage and meticulously managed operations in a scalable hub, supporting its next phase of UK and international growth.

Brooklands DC1 is a 124,223 sq ft Grade A logistics building, well suited to Birch’s highly controlled operations. The building provides a 12.5 metre clear internal height, 50 metre yard, 13 loading doors alongside an enhanced fit-out including the installation of LED lighting and fire alarm systems.

Sustainability performance was a key consideration for Birch. The building achieved BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+ ratings and incorporates a 235kWp rooftop PV system, heat pump technology and EV charging infrastructure to support lower-carbon operations over the long term.

Prologis Essentials has been appointed to support Birch with fit-out consultancy and operational solutions to meet its bespoke requirements.

Daniel Wood, Co-Founder and Director at Birch, said: “Our expansion to Brooklands DC1 marks an important step in Birch’s next phase of growth. It gives us the scale, security and building quality we need to support high‑value automotive clients, while preserving the custodial standards and level of care that define The Birch Standard.”

Gillian Scarth, Leasing Director at Prologis UK, said: This letting underlines the demand we are seeing for well-located, high-quality logistics space around London. Brooklands DC1 offers customers long-term certainty, excellent connectivity and access to a strong labour pool, making it a compelling location for specialist operators like Birch as they scale their UK presence.”

