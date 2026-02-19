Knights Brown powers up East Anglia presence with Norwich office launch

Regional contractor Knights Brown has expanded into the east of England with the opening of a new office in Norwich, strengthening its transmission and distribution capability as demand for energy infrastructure continues to rise.

The new base will serve as a regional hub for the company’s growing transmission and distribution team, which now comprises more than 150 direct and freelance specialists. The move reflects increasing requirements for civil engineering expertise as the UK electricity grid undergoes major upgrades to accommodate renewable energy connections and reinforce capacity.

Headquartered in Ringwood, Hampshire, Knights Brown operates nationally with additional offices in South Wales, Kent and Scotland. The business turns over around £100m annually and delivers projects across substation and turbine civil engineering, groundworks, grid reinforcements and enabling infrastructure, alongside coastal and port works, water utilities, infrastructure and buildings.

David Shillabeer, head of transmission and distribution, said East Anglia is one of the most active regions in the country for renewable generation and grid investment. He described the Norwich office as a clear signal of the company’s long-term commitment to the area, providing local presence and improved collaboration with clients delivering major energy programmes.

Steven Price, divisional director for energy, added that the company is already engaged in critical infrastructure schemes nationwide and expects demand for transmission and distribution civils to continue growing as new generation capacity comes online. He said the dedicated hub in Norwich will enhance relationships with network operators, developers and delivery partners, while positioning the firm to support the region’s long-term energy ambitions.

The expansion underlines Knights Brown’s strategic focus on supporting the UK’s energy transition through regional investment and specialist engineering capability.

