RFM Announces Refreshed Brand Identity To Reflect Business Growth and Evolution

RFM, a market leading premium property transformation and management company, has revealed the launch of its new brand identity and strategic direction, with a focus on streamlining services to focus on total property management.

RFM has grown significantly since its launch in 1961, when it began as a high-quality plastering contractor. Since then, the business has evolved into a fully integrated property services company, delivering consultation-led and technology-driven end-to-end solutions. The refreshed brand includes a new logo, updated visual identity and a refined value proposition that expresses RFM’s dedication to comprehensive total property management.

The rebrand also reinforces RFM’s strategic direction, bringing together consultancy, insurance reinstatement, fit-out, FF&E, facilities management and maintenance services into a seamless property service. The business has also launched the ‘RFM Standard’, to set the bar on quality and service and show how the team create, restore and care for the spaces they are working on.

Over more than six decades, RFM has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisition, building a diversified portfolio that includes the acquisition of Centric Office Solutions to expand its service portfolio into FF&E. RFM is aiming to more clearly communicate its unique market position and the benefits of a property service that eliminates the headache of working with multiple suppliers.

Commenting on the refreshed identity, Jamie Stewart, Managing Director of RFM said: “This rebrand is more than just a new logo and refreshed identity, it’s a celebration of who we are now and where the business is heading.”

“Over six decades RFM has evolved from a plastering business to a full-service property transformation and management company, backed by the expertise of the team. The new identity brings clarity to our integrated offering and underscores our goal to lead the industry in environmentally friendly property solutions.”

Jo Parkinson, Marketing Director of RFM commented; “It’s been fantastic to build this new brand identity and strategic direction. There’s a lot of expertise and passion in the business, so it’s easy to see why leading businesses across healthcare, insurance, commercial and education rely on them. We are excited to see where the business goes next.”

