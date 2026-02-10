Skanska breathes new life into Broadgate landmark with £273m revamp

Skanska has officially started work on a £273m transformation of One Appold Street, marking a major step in the evolution of the Broadgate estate in the heart of the City of London.

The project will see the refurbishment and extension of the existing 1980s office building, with Skanska retaining the original concrete and steel structure while adding six new storeys and expanding the floorplate. Once complete, the redeveloped scheme will rise to 14 storeys, delivering around 360,000 sq ft of high-quality office accommodation alongside 48,000 sq ft of leisure and hospitality space.

A new façade will be introduced, designed to sit comfortably alongside neighbouring Broadgate buildings while giving the structure a modern and refined appearance. Skanska’s in-house mechanical, electrical and public health specialists will also deliver the full MEP package, supporting tighter integration between design and construction.

The contract has been awarded by Broadgate, the joint venture between British Land and GIC, further strengthening Skanska’s long-standing relationship with one of the City’s most prominent commercial landlords.

Sustainability is central to the redevelopment, with circularity a key driver of the design strategy. By refurbishing rather than demolishing the building, the project will significantly reduce embodied carbon, avoiding the environmental cost associated with new steel fabrication. The scheme is targeting demanding sustainability standards, including NABERS ratings of 5 to 5.5 stars and BREEAM Outstanding.

Construction is now under way, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2029. The finished building is expected to play a key role in Broadgate’s continued repositioning as a leading destination for modern, sustainable workplaces in the City.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals