CBRE Secures Flurry of Lettings at Trinity, Manchester

Deals totalling 14,000 sq ft bring office scheme to full occupancy



Leading real estate advisor CBRE has secured a number of high-profile lettings at Trinity building in Manchester for client Swiss Life Asset Managers, with the latest signings taking the office scheme to full occupancy for the first time since its comprehensive redevelopment.

British Engineering Group has regeared its lease and expanded by a further 3,500 sq ft, increasing its total occupation within the building to 11,000 sq ft. The company now occupies space across the mezzanine and 1st floor level within the centrally located John Dalton Street building.

The recent activity also includes a new letting in December to leading law firm Lewis Silkin, which has taken 7,900 sq ft of fully fitted and furnished workspace, advised by JLL. The plug-and-play second floor workspace provides a ready-to-occupy environment, complete with meeting rooms, client lounge, kitchen breakout space and extensive desk provision.

Sally Hulston, Partner and Head of Manchester Office, Lewis Silkin said:

“It’s just over three years since Lewis Silkin opened in Manchester, and I’m proud to say that we’ve outgrown our office space for the third time. We’ve taken a 10-year lease on our space at Trinity, demonstrating our long-term commitment to the city. The facilities and location are excellent, and we’ve got plenty of room to grow into, which is exactly what we need as we continue to add to the team.”

In addition, leading chartered accountants and business advisers Saffery Champness has expanded its presence within the building, taking an additional 2,600 sq ft of space on the sixth floor as part of its continued growth in Manchester, taking total space occupied to 6,800 sq ft.

These latest deals underline Trinity’s continued appeal to professional services occupiers seeking high-quality, centrally located workspace in Manchester. Trinity provides fully fitted and furnished Grade A workspace, centred around a prominent double-height reception with concierge service and the on-site 92 Degrees café. The all-electric building benefits from VRF air conditioning, LED lighting, showers, basement parking and cycle hub.

Matt Shufflebottom, Director, CBRE’s Office agency team in Manchester commented:

“These lettings represent a major milestone for Trinity. We were delighted to be appointed as sole agents by Swiss Life Asset Managers, and to reach full occupancy for the first time since the building was redeveloped is a fantastic result for all involved, and testament to the investment made by the Landlord. The commitment made by all 3 occupiers reflects the continued demand for well-located, high quality workspace, particularly fitted and furnished.”

CBRE acted as sole advisor to Swiss Life Asset Managers on the lettings at Trinity Building, while JLL advised Lewis Silkin and Savills advised Saffery Champness.

