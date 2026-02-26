thousands of customers benefit as believe housing hits 4,000th home energy upgrade milestone

More than 4,000 believe housing homes have now received energy efficiency improvements, helping customers stay warm while reducing energy use.

Each home has received a range of measures to reduce heat loss, lower energy consumption, cut carbon emissions, and help customers manage their heating bills more easily.

The not-for-profit housing association’s work is part-funded by the government through successive rounds of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) and the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund.

Together, these funds are supporting more than £34.4 million of energy efficiency works, with believe housing securing over £18 million across the rounds to make these improvements possible.

The ongoing programme focuses on homes with an EPC rating of D or below. Each property receives a full survey and those requiring work get a tailored package of measures, to reach at least EPC C. Because every home is different, the exact work varies to meet each property’s needs.

Upgrades currently being installed include:

Solar panels to generate electricity

Wall and loft insulation

Improved ventilation systems

Heating controls

Energy efficient lighting

Air source heat pumps in some homes

David Taylor, Assistant Director of Major Works at believe housing, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. Government funding and strong partnerships have enabled thousands of our customers to benefit from meaningful improvements.

“The feedback we get from customers is showing us the lasting impact of the programme. More energy efficient homes feel warmer and more comfortable and help tackle fuel poverty and improve overall health and wellbeing.”

The work has been delivered by social housing regeneration specialists RE:GEN Group, who have supported believe housing to deliver upgrades at scale.

Jonathan Horner, Director at RE:GEN Group, said: “Reaching this milestone is a real achievement and reflects the scale, care and coordination behind the programme. It shows what can be achieved when partners come together with a common purpose and we’re already looking ahead to supporting the next 4,000 homes.”

Retired manufacturing worker Peter Tickle’s bungalow, in Bowburn, County Durham, is one of the most recently upgraded homes. Solar panels, cavity wall insulation and loft insulation were installed, alongside a new roof and brickwork repointing.

He said: “I have a smart meter and when the sun is shining you can clearly see the panels working, generating power I don’t have to pay for, which is great. And the improved insulation and roof are obviously going to be a benefit.

“I absolutely welcomed the work and am pleased with the results.

“It has definitely improved my home, and with the roof and brickwork done throughout the street, it’s made a real difference to how the area looks too.”

The programme is ongoing, with thousands more customers set to benefit as believe housing continues working towards ensuring all its homes reach EPC C or above by 2030.

Believe housing customer Peter Tickle is pleased with the results of his home’s energy efficiency upgrade.

