Tork issues “Washroom Guide” to unlock hidden business value

Tork, the global leader in professional hygiene and an Essity brand, has released new guidance aimed at industrial businesses – manufacturing, processing, packaging and plan and equipment businesses – to help transform their washrooms into assets to enhance user satisfaction and benefit business performance. Based on research which shows that 73% of people will not return to a washroom after a bad experience, Tork’s “Washroom Guide”, available on its website, provides recommendations on improving inclusive hygiene, environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

“Our data shows that when washroom users and cleaners’ needs aren’t met, a business can suffer,” said Olivia Slater, Commercial Director, Professional Hygiene at Essity. “With three in four people concerned about washroom hygiene,[1] and one in two likely to face barriers to meeting their needs, small, targeted updates to the washroom – the most visited room in a facility – can make a substantial difference for both users and cleaning staff.”

Recommendations:

Lean into inclusive hygiene

Washroom users said that when the following “must have” elements are provided, which exemplify inclusive hygiene, the majority (59%) of people say a business can improve its positive image:

Toilet paper and paper hand towels in dispensers that are easy to grasp (67% said these are a “must have”)

Spaces and design elements that enable privacy (63%)​

Disposal bins in the stall for personal items including incontinence and menstrual products (60%)

Physical accessibility – including grab bars and ramps – for everyone (58%)

The availability of paper hand towels (57%)

Promote sustainability

The washroom is an overlooked place for reducing environmental impact by businesses, yet 67% of people want washroom managers to prioritise environmental sustainability.[2] Tork recommends the following actions:

Promote sustainability practices with signs in the washroom

Ensure teams understand the importance of responsible sourcing and look for third-party certified products using training and educational assets.

Control consumption with “one at a time” dispensing to reduce waste.

Support sustainability goals – avoid landfill with recyclable packaging and recycling schemes like Tork PaperCircle® paper towel recycling.

Support employee efficiency

Investing in washroom features and supporting cleaning staff can improve business revenue. To empower cleaning staff, many of whom feel unsupported1 and enhance user experiences, Tork recommends:

Working smarter with data-driven cleaning that identifies service needs in a facility.

Installing high-capacity dispensers that reduce the need for frequent refills, allowing cleaning staff to focus more on cleaning rather than refilling.

Using compressed towels for refills to serve more users before cleaners need to refill again.

Sourcing products with ergonomic packaging including Tork Easy Handling® packaging for easier carrying, opening and disposal.

Olivia continued “By addressing these critical aspects, industrial businesses can help washroom users and cleaners meet their basic needs and deliver an experience that meets the needs of as many as possible. Investing thoughtfully in inclusive hygiene, sustainability and operational support meets evolving user expectations.”

Tork helps businesses realise the benefit of sustainable hygiene with a focus on four key areas materials & packaging, use & waste, carbon and hygiene for all. It also provides free training and educational assets.

