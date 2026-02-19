United Infrastructure Secures Cadent Contract at Bromley-By-Bow Gasworks

United Infrastructure, a leading provider of solutions for the UK’s critical infrastructure, has secured a contract from Cadent Gas to deliver a major redevelopment at Bromley-By-Bow Gasworks, one of London’s most historically significant industrial sites.

Home to the UK’s largest collection of Grade II listed gasholders, Bromley-By-Bow Gasworks forms a key part of the wider Bromley-By-Bow masterplan, which aims to preserve the site’s industrial heritage while unlocking new homes, public space and environmental improvements.

United Infrastructure began the 15-month programme in late November 2025, with initial works including vegetation clearance, site establishment and the installation of CDM-compliant welfare facilities. Following the isolation of the site from the wider gas network, the project will involve demolition of redundant buildings and rationalisation of existing pipework to prepare the area for redevelopment.

The contract includes the full rebuild of the gas facility on a reduced footprint on adjacent land, with United Infrastructure overseeing all civil, mechanical and electrical installations. The modernised infrastructure will deliver quieter pipework, improved operational efficiency and enhanced sustainability, while improving the appearance of the site for the surrounding community.

The rationalisation of the existing gas infrastructure forms an important enabling component of the wider Bromley-By-Bow masterplan, which will deliver more than 2,150 new homes across 13 residential buildings,several of which will be located within the restored gasholder frames. Once complete, the area will be transformed into a parkland setting, incorporating wildflowers and biodiverse habitats for residents, visitors and wildlife.

The award further strengthens United Infrastructure’s long-standing relationship with Cadent and reinforces its position as a trusted delivery partner to the UK’s largest infrastructure owners and operators.

Conor Bray, Managing Director, Energy at United Infrastructure, said:

“We are delighted to have been appointed on this project, which reflects the continued trust Cadent places in United Infrastructure and our teams. Bromley-By-Bow is a complex and historically important site, and we are proud to be supporting its transformation. By working closely with Cadent, we are helping to modernise critical infrastructure while enabling the delivery of new homes and high-quality public spaces for the local community.”

