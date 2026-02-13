Vistry partners with Sage Homes as it starts work on 163 new homes at Mastin Moor, Chesterfield

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has officially started work on 163 homes in Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Delivered in partnership with Sage Homes, England’s largest provider of newly built affordable homes, the scheme will offer a diverse range of housing options for local people.

Situated to the east of Bolsover Road, the development forms part of a wider 650‑home masterplan, being delivered by Devonshire Property Group, which includes proposals for later living, a local centre, extensive new parkland and an extension to the existing community garden. The wider site is also home to the Construction Skills Hub operated by Chesterfield College.

Dave Bradley, Managing Director of Vistry North Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this project, which is all about creating opportunities for local people. Our focus is on building not just 163 high-quality homes, but a thriving, inclusive community where families can grow and friendships can flourish. We’re committed to working closely with our partner Sage, local authorities, and residents to ensure this development delivers real value for Mastin Moor and the wider Chesterfield area.”

Alex Dawkins, Acquisitions Director, Sage Homes, said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Vistry and, as England’s largest provider of newly built affordable homes, are proud to be providing much needed high quality, energy efficient, affordable homes for people on the local authority’s housing waiting list.”

Andrew Byrne, Director of Devonshire Property Group, said: “Seeing this second phase of Mastin Moor commence is a huge step forward in the delivery of the wider masterplan. We are delighted to welcome Vistry and their partner Sage Homes to Mastin Moor and Chesterfield. Their commitment to the provision of affordable homes to rent or buy, helping create diverse and vibrant communities, is a key factor in the partnership and something that aligns with the core values of the Devonshire Group. Vistry’s use of timber frame buildings also demonstrates their commitment to creating sustainable homes for the future. We wish them well.”

Vistry will continue to work with local stakeholders throughout the construction process to ensure the new neighbourhood reflects community aspirations and supports long‑term growth in the region.

