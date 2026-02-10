Housebuilder secures planning for 100 high-quality homes in Cirencester

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is working to deliver 100 high-quality new homes as part of a multi-million pound investment to transform land off Spratsgate Lane in Cirencester at The Steadings.

The housebuilder secured planning this month to develop the land. The homes, set to be built in Cotswold stone, will make up part of the second phase of the wider scheme, which is set to create 2,350 new homes, together with new education, health, community and leisure facilities.

Working in partnership with master developer Bathurst Development Limited and Homes England, Keepmoat is creating a unique mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom homes.

All the homes will feature a mix of energy-saving technology such as air source heat pumps and PV panels. Bathurst Development has completed the delivery of the new primary road, play area and landscaping of the adjoining open green spaces as well as improving local infrastructure.

Ben Leather, Regional Managing Director, South West, said: “At Keepmoat, we’re dedicated to creating high-quality, sustainable homes in thriving communities.

“Our focus is on creating a well-connected neighbourhood that complements its surroundings whilst meeting the housing requirements of the local community, including delivering high-quality affordable homes.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners to progress our plans for a scheme that reflects the character, heritage and long term ambitions of the area.”

Peter Cusdin, Development Director at Bathurst Development, added: “Our vision for The Steadings is to be a welcoming and integrated new neighbourhood for Cirencester.

“Beautifully designed energy-efficient new homes that integrate modern living with the architectural traditions of the Cotswolds will all be built within a generous open parkland setting so that the whole area becomes somewhere people are proud to live, work and spend their leisure time.

“We look forward to working with Keepmoat to bring forward this much-anticipated next phase within The Steadings.”

Joe Wharton, Assistant Director – Regional at Homes England, added: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, our aim is to work with public and private sector partners to unlock strategic housing sites, and we are committed to supporting Keepmoat to achieve their ambitions.

“Funding from Homes England will enable the delivery of 100 high-quality new homes in Cirencester. This is a prime example of how we are working with partners to achieve our mission to build thriving communities that people can be proud to call home.”

Following the establishment of Keepmoat’s South West region, the developer is also working on multiple live sites across, including in Swindon, Warminster and Weston-Super-Mare.

To find out more about The Steadings, please visit: www.thesteadingscirencester.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals