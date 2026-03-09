Able Humber Ports Ltd (AHP) welcomes £490k Site Accelerator Grant to accelerate development of Able Humber Port

Able Humber Ports Ltd is pleased to announce the award of a £490,000 Industrial Strategy Zone (ISZ) Site Accelerator Grant from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. This targeted funding will fast‑track the technical, commercial and procurement activity required to unlock the next phase of the Able Humber Port (AHP) development-one of the UK’s most strategically important clean‑energy infrastructure projects.

Located on the Humber Estuary, AHP offers 332 hectares of port land, including 177.7 hectares within the Humber Freeport Tax Site, and a further 39.73 hectares enabled through new quay construction. The grant will help bring the site to investment‑ready status within six months, underpinning what is set to become the UK’s largest fully integrated offshore wind cluster port.

The development is expected to enable more than £535 million of private‑sector investment and support approximately 4,000 high‑quality jobs across the region.

Executive Chairman Peter Stephenson commented:

“This grant marks an important step forward in unlocking the full potential of Able Humber Port. The Humber has a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to become the heart of the UK’s offshore wind industry. We welcome the continued support from government, the Humber Freeport, and our regional partners as we bring this nationally significant development closer to delivery.”

AHP will play a central role in supporting the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing and installation capacity, industrial decarbonisation and Freeport‑driven economic growth. With the scale and planning consents already in place, Able Humber Port is uniquely positioned to anchor a world‑class offshore wind ecosystem and contribute significantly to the UK’s 2030 target of 50GW of offshore wind.

