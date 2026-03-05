Fusion 360 urges businesses to ‘act now’ to avoid global rise in cost of solar PV panels

Specialist electrical and solar panel contractors, Fusion 360 Group, have urged businesses to secure their solar energy systems before an anticipated rise in cost in April.

Driven by global supply chain issues and material shortages, solar PV (photovoltaic) markets have announced that the price of solar panels in the UK will go up from April 1st.

“Commercial, industrial, housing and public sectors looking to invest in solar energy are best to act now. Delaying projects could mean paying more for panels, incurring longer lead times and potentially disrupting any sustainability targets for your business” says Joanne Skinner, Commercial Director of Fusion 360.

The upcoming solar panel availability and cost changes are reportedly driven by a reduction in Chinese manufacturing subsidies, global supply chain constraints and surging material costs, including silver and polysilicon.

Leading solar energy installers, like Fusion 360, have suggested that securing solar panels before the price rise in April ensures the project can remain in budget and on schedule

“These price rises have been anticipated for some time, so we’ve been proactively working with businesses to help them secure the hardware required for their solar energy systems. Until April, we’re able to offer the opportunity to lock in better pricing, guarantee availability and ensure their solar panels are delivered and installed on time” adds Joanne.

Established in 1997, Fusion 360 – formerly Fusion Electrics – specialise in managing the supply and installation of electrical and energy systems for business and domestic customers throughout the UK.

With a dedication to safety, innovation and long-term value for clients, Fusion has supported the design and installation of solar energy systems that power businesses and properties with clean, renewable energy.

“Whether you’re cutting energy costs, improving green credentials or looking to become more energy independent – solar energy is a smart, long-term sustainable investment. And, with this month being the best time to act, our services will be available for businesses and organisations across the UK” concludes Joanne.

Read more about Fusion 360: https://fusion360group.co.uk/

