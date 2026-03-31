Addington Secures Rare Dual-Use Planning Consent for Senator Office Building in the City

Consent enables both office and educational /conference use on the two lower floors widening the building’s appeal

Addington, the property investor and asset manager, and its US joint venture partner Strategic Value Partners LLC and its affiliates (“SVP”), have successfully obtained a multi-use planning consent from the City of London Corporation. The consent grants dual use under Class E and F1 for 29,000 sq. ft. of space across the two lower levels of Senator, their 150,802 sq. ft. Grade A office building at 85 Queen Victoria Street, Such consents are unusual to obtain in the City.

This consent allows the levels to be utilized for either traditional offices or for conference and educational purposes. They also benefit from a new dedicated entrance and reception in a self-contained space.

Major Refurbishment Commences

This planning milestone triggers Addington’s major 69,000 sq. ft. refurbishment program at Senator covering the Atrium, Levels 0, 1, and 2. Addington has awarded the building contract to specialists OD Interiors Ltd to deliver an enhanced workspace focused on sustainability, well-being, and premium amenities.

The comprehensive works include a reconfigured and refurbished main reception; a refurbishment of the seventh-level communal roof terrace; the creation of a new private amenity courtyard garden for the occupier of level 0 and new end of trip facilities in the building – with new changing rooms and parking for 190 bikes.

The building will also benefit from two new dedicated x13 people lifts within the central atrium accessed by the new self-contained second entrance and five new lifts in the existing core

The on-floor office specification features exposed services ceilings on levels 2, 1 & 0 with new central plant and on-floor M&E, and newly refurbished WCs throughout.

Prime City Location

Senator was acquired by the joint venture last year and consists of 150,802 sq. ft. Grade A office and ancillary accommodation arranged over the atrium level, ground and seven upper levels in the building. While the lower levels undergo transformation, levels 3 to 6 remain let to wealth manager Quilter, which leases 84,000 sq.ft. of space, as well as a private terrace of 1,615 sq. ft. on the seventh floor.

The building occupies a prominent island site with a 50-metre frontage onto Queen Victoria Street. It is located within a five-minute walk of four key transport nodes: Mansion House, Cannon Street, Bank, and Blackfriars.

David Dalrymple, Principal at Addington, said: “We acquired Senator with the belief that with refurbishment we would create an outstanding opportunity for flexible, high-value space, and we are delighted the City of London Corporation shares our vision.

We can now offer 69,000 sq. ft of exceptional workspace in a landmark City location, or the rare opportunity for multi-use space with a dedicated own branded entrance for those seeking 29,000 sq. ft. of self-contained space.

We believe this flexibility will be a major draw for both educational operators and traditional office tenants.”

Letting agents for the scheme are Allsop and Knight Frank.

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