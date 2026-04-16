BW reports record financial year as turnover hits £326.7m

BW Interiors Limited, the trading name of BW: Workplace Experts (BW), has reported a 132% increase in pre-tax profit to £13.9 million for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025. The London office fit out and design and build specialists are now targeting £500 million turnover by 2030.

BW attributes its record performance, with turnover increasing by a third to £326.7 million up from £244 million in 2024, to its strong client partnerships and high-quality delivery, supported by a strong central London office market. Companies across the capital are increasingly investing in high-quality workplace fit out as more implement return-to-office strategies. This market strength is reflected in BW’s own financial position as its net assets remain strong at £18 million, and year-end cash reserves stood at £57 million. BW came into 2026 with over £210 million in secured work for the current period and is on target to achieve £375 million turnover in 2026. £42 million has been secured for 2027 to date.

The company recently completed one of its largest projects to date, a £63 million office for a tech firm in London and continues to focus on delivering projects of varying sizes, while planning to increase the number of larger schemes over the next five years across its key markets of commercial workplace and higher education, with sustained strength across the legal, tech and private equity sectors.

In March 2026, BW moved into its new 16,500 sq ft office at The Carter, close to St Paul’s Cathedral, further reflecting its growth and expansion in the City of London. The BW team has grown from 65 people in 2016 to close to 320 employees this year.

Steve Elliott, CEO at BW: Workplace Experts, said: “2025 was our 25th year in business and our strongest financial performance to date, a reflection of the incredible pace of growth over the past decade, where we have gone from a £60 million turnover business to £326.7 million, making BW the UK’s number two fit out contractor by brand.

“We have strong ambitions for the next phase of growth and clear plans to deliver them. With turnover on target for £375 million in 2026 and £500 million by 2030, we remain focused on delivering exceptional, defect-free workplace fit out and design and build solutions across our core markets, offering our unique personable, and innovative approach to deliver high specification workplaces that people enjoy going to work at.”

3i a 38,000 sqft Cat B project in Knightsbridge (Also main picture – L-R Anthony Brown CMO and Steve Elliott MD at BW pictured outside The Carter).

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