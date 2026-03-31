AkzoNobel Powder Coatings expands My Interpon Portal with on-demand services to drive performance, speed and sustainability

AkzoNobel Powder Coatings is helping customers stay competitive and keep production moving by expanding My Interpon Portal with a powerful range of professional services that can now be purchased directly online. Available to customers with a My Interpon Portal account in the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, the services give powder coaters fast, direct access to expert support aligned to operational needs.

The expanded offer brings together technical, laboratory and sustainability services that support faster decisions, smoother production and high-confidence results on the coating line. From bespoke color development and lab powder samples to performance testing, technical audits, training and advanced application optimization, each service is built to help customers perform at their best, even under the most demanding conditions. Sustainability analysis tools further enable coaters to understand, measure and reduce environmental impact, while also unlocking productivity gains.

Available services include tailored color development, reliable color references and samples such as the Interpon RAL swatch deck, as well as lab powder samples in solid or metallic finishes for pre-production evaluation. These tools give customers confidence at specification stage and help keep projects moving without delay.

Corrosion and weatherability laboratory testing can also be ordered online, providing robust performance data to support product qualification and specification decisions. Technical audits, oven curing recording and advanced analysis of reciprocator and application-gun setup, using coatingAI’s exclusive, AI-powered Flightpath Pro software to help improve efficiency, optimize product usage and reduce quality issues across the coating process.

The sustainability portfolio includes product-specific carbon footprint data covering raw material sourcing, transportation and manufacturing stages, supporting reporting and compliance requirements. The Eco+ Cure energy calculator further assesses curing-line performance, identifying opportunities to help customers reduce energy consumption, lower carbon footprint and increase throughput.

Jorrit van Rijn, Marketing Director at AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, explains how the expanded services reinforce Interpon’s commitment to customer performance: “Our customers operate in a fast-moving, high-pressure environment where performance and reliability are everything. By bringing these services together in one place, My Interpon Portal simplifies access to expert support, helps customers make confident decisions, and keeps production lines running smoothly.”

“Designed with convenience and speed in mind, customers can now order Interpon services whenever they need them, giving them the control, flexibility and credibility to stay ahead of the curve.”

To explore Interpon’s expert services available to order online, visit My Interpon Portal.

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