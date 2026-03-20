Heidelberg Materials opens second evoHub to support sustainability in construction

Heidelberg Materials UK is opening a second evoHub training centre following the success of its flagship venue in Clerkenwell, London.

The new knowledge hub at its Greenwich concrete plant in the capital is designed for contractors and engineers to experience lower carbon material solutions in practice.

evoHub is the company’s dedicated training venue to support sustainability knowledge in the construction sector.

Heidelberg Materials UK is opening its second sustainability knowledge hub in London, this time based at its Greenwich concrete plant, offering contractors and engineers the opportunity to experience lower carbon materials in practice.

The launch follows the success of the company’s flagship evoHub venue in Clerkenwell, which has welcomed over 300 architects, engineers, sustainability consultants and customers for CPDs, seminars and meet-the-expert sessions since it opened its doors in September 2025.

These sessions have covered topics such as carbon capture and storage, calculating carbon impact and lower carbon product solutions, in collaboration with our customers and technical experts.

The new site-based venue at Victoria Deep Water on the River Thames, will provide visitors with a more hands-on opportunity to see lower carbon material performance in action. It will include making and testing concrete cubes and learning more about the company’s lowest carbon concrete range, which includes supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) such as evoZero cement, GGBS, limestone fines, natural pozzolans and calcined clay, as well as carbon cure technology and recycled crushed concrete aggregate.

“The opening of our second evoHub venue reflects the growing demand for expert-led guidance, accredited CPDs and hands-on training in sustainable construction,” said Marian Garfield, Sustainability Director at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“Through evoHub, we are supporting the sector in implementing lower carbon material solutions at every stage in the supply chain, from concept and design through to construction and refurbishment.

“This includes through the eight stages of the RIBA design process, as well as offering solutions to achieve BREEAM Excellent buildings, unlock green finance and promote the circular economy.”

For more information about both evoHub venues and upcoming sessions, visit: heidelbergmaterials.co.uk/evohub

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