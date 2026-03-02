Atis picks St James’s Park for 16th London opening at The Broadway

Atis is expanding its London estate again, with the fast-growing restaurant brand set to open its 16th site at The Broadway, the 1 million sq ft mixed-use development in St James’s Park.

Founded in 2019 by Eleanor Warder and Phil Honer, Atis will take a 3,600 sq ft unit at the scheme, adding to a portfolio that already includes locations in Covent Garden, Notting Hill, Borough Yards, Mayfair and King’s Cross. The latest signing underlines the brand’s continued push into prime central London destinations with strong commuter and office footfall.

Atis will join an emerging food and lifestyle line-up at The Broadway, alongside operators including Farmer J, Açaí Berry, Nostos Coffee and Nobleman Barber. The development is seeking to establish a high-quality, wellness-led retail mix that supports the needs of residents, office occupiers and visitors throughout the day.

Designed by Squire & Partners, The Broadway comprises 258 homes arranged across six towers, 116,000 sq ft of office accommodation and 24,000 sq ft of street-level retail and dining space. A number of units remain available and are currently being marketed by CBRE.

The deal follows the recent appointment of property developer Valouran as asset manager for The Broadway, signalling a renewed focus on curating the scheme’s commercial and retail offering.

Alex Michelin, co-founder and chief executive of Valouran, said Atis is one of the capital’s fastest-growing food brands and an ideal fit for the development. He noted that the restaurant will occupy a prominent corner position with frontages onto both Broadway and Victoria Street, helping reinforce the destination’s retail appeal.

Phil Honer, co-founder of Atis, said The Broadway’s location aligns strongly with the brand’s approach to simple, real food served in carefully designed spaces. He added that the team is looking forward to becoming part of the area’s continued evolution and introducing Atis to a new audience in St James’s Park.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals