Barhale establishes Toronto base to target water and infrastructure projects

Civil engineering, infrastructure and tunnelling specialist Barhale has announced its expansion into Canada with the opening of its first business unit in Toronto, Ontario.

Barhale Canada Inc will lead the company’s planned growth nationwide, with a particular focus on clean and wastewater resilience, stormwater management and advancing the company’s Low Carbon Solutions offering.

The Canadian team is already engaged in advanced discussions on a number of schemes to deliver heat recovery systems and various water industry projects.

Barhale Group Chief Executive Martin Brown said:

“Establishing a permanent base in Toronto is a landmark step for Barhale and a clear signal of our intent to expand our specialist civil engineering and tunnelling capabilities and our Low Carbon Solutions business. Both the UK and Canada are making significant investments within the water sector and have made legally binding commitments to achieving net zero by 2050. We see a tremendous opportunity to support those ambitions with our Canadian workforce.

“I have been leading the delivery of high-profile projects in Canada for a decade. In that time, I have been able to build a team of highly experienced specialists with a proven track record delivering complex design and build water projects and low carbon solutions.

“We incorporated Barhale Canada Inc in February 2025 and I am very excited to now be able to formally launch the business. Barhale Canada will offer our new clients cost and programme efficiencies through our innovative approach to project delivery.

“Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area provide a strong platform for this work, with a clear policy focus on decarbonisation and resilient infrastructure. Establishing a local presence allows us to work more closely with both local and Indigenous communities to grow our business organically through training and developing Canadian talent”.

Barhale Canada Inc. launches in Toronto, Ontario

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