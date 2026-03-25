Federation of Piling Specialists Launches UK-Wide Digital Map to Support Smarter Design and Potential Pile Reuse

The Federation of Piling Specialists (FPS) is pleased to announce it has launched a new interactive UK-wide digital map of completed piling projects, marking a significant step forward in how geotechnical data is used to inform design and improve sustainability across the construction sector.

The FPS Geotechnical Data Map visualises historical piling project data using ArcGIS, allowing users to explore completed works across different locations and ground conditions. By bringing together datasets submitted by FPS members, the platform provides a valuable new resource for clients, consultants and contractors involved in foundation design.

The tool has been developed to support design optimisation at an early stage, enabling project teams to identify comparable schemes, better understand ground conditions, and reduce uncertainty. In doing so, it has the potential to improve efficiency, reduce risk and avoid unnecessary overdesign.

A key feature of the platform is its ability to highlight opportunities for potential pile and foundation reuse. By making historical data more accessible and visible, the FPS aims to support more sustainable construction practices and contribute to reducing embodied carbon across the built environment.

Commenting on the launch, Malcolm O’Sullivan, Chair, Federation of Piling Specialists said: “The FPS Geotechnical Data Map has the potential to change how we think about foundation design. By making historical data more visible and usable, we can begin to identify opportunities for pile and foundation reuse, reduce unnecessary embodied carbon, and support a more sustainable approach to construction. This is a practical step towards a more circular economy in ground engineering.”

The launch of the map also reflects a broader shift towards a more connected and data-driven industry. The FPS has positioned the platform as part of an increasingly sophisticated landscape of digital geotechnical information and intends to continue expanding its scope. Future development may include the integration of additional datasets and collaboration with external data providers.

The FPS Geotechnical Data Map is now live and available to members through the FPS Website. For more information, please contact the FPS by email at fps@fps.org.uk or visit the FPS website at www.fps.org.uk

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